Watch: KFC brings Colonel Sanders back again...as a robot

Lucky residents of Torrance, California, who have always dreamed of ordering from the colonel himself are finally getting their chance.

Hardcore KFC fans can finally fulfill their dreams -- or nightmares -- of directly communicating with Colonel Harland Sanders, or at least the robot version of him.

To celebrate National Fried Chicken Day, KFC has created H.A.R.L.A.N.D., short for Human Assisted Robotic Linguistic Animatronic Networked Device. The robot is a "state-of-the-art voice modulator system" giving drive-thru customers in Torrance, California, the experience of ordering from an animatronic Colonel Sanders.

KFC also released a video on Thursday with a National Fried Chicken Day message from the mechanized Colonel.

Funny Or Die made a video with an overly enthusiastic interviewer showing off the robot’s technological potential, or lack thereof, on Thursday.

H.A.R.L.A.N.D. is also set to appear on Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!