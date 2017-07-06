Edelman Chicago health head Will Collie goes west to lead Southern California region

LOS ANGELES: Will Collie, Edelman Chicago’s health lead, has taken on the role of GM of its Southern California region.

Collie will run the Los Angeles office, reporting to Kristine Boyden, president of Edelman’s Western region, according to an agency spokesperson.

Collie posted about the change in roles this week, saying he was "very excited to be making the move to lead Edelman's Southern California subregion."

"It’s great to see talent mobility and new opportunities in the network in action," Boyden said, in a statement. "These types of moves are good for our talent, good for business, and, most importantly, good for our clients."

Collie is replacing Simon Temperley, who resigned last month. Temperley had led the Southern California region since March 2016.

Collie has worked at Edelman for more than five years, most recently as the head of the health practice in Chicago. He started at the agency as head of the health business in Australia. Before joining Edelman, Collie worked in external affairs at Sanofi-Aventis and for agencies Weber Shandwick, Beyond the Square, and PPR in Sydney.

Earlier this year, three global practice leads left the firm as the agency shifted its practices to a more regional focus. Kathy Beiser, head of corporate; Stephanie Lvovich, head of public affairs, and Bob Knott, head of business and social purpose, exited the agency in the first quarter of the year.