Breakfast Briefing, 7.6.2017: Another customer apology from United Airlines

United Airlines has publicly apologized to another customer, this time for giving the seat a Hawaii passenger bought for her toddler on a flight from Houston to Boston to a standby passenger, according to the Associated Press. Shirley Yamauchi said she was forced to hold her two-year-old son on her lap for more than three hours despite buying him a ticket, according to the report.
Household products maker Reckitt Benckiser has warned that it will take a 2% revenue hit in its upcoming earnings due to last month’s cyberattack that disrupted manufacturing and ordering systems at the company, which makes Calgon and Lysol among other products, according to the BBC. The cyberattack also targeted corporations including FedEx and marketing giant WPP. This week, WPP CEO Martin Sorrell indicated to the Financial Times that his company is still working to get some systems back on track, commenting, "There is no instant, universal fix."
In one of the more unusual reputational blows in recent memory, arts and crafts chain Hobby Lobby has agreed to pay a $3 million fine for obtaining falsely labelled artifacts from the Middle East. The company will also forfeit thousands of artifacts from modern-day Iraq, according to CNN. Hobby Lobby is planning to open a Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC, this fall, according to The Atlantic.
In the first leg of President Donald Trump’s visit to Europe, he is stressing the bonds of Western countries in a speech in Warsaw on Thursday. In a press conference earlier today, Trump also said "nobody really knows" if Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election and commented that North Korea is behaving in a "very, very dangerous manner."
A Thursday morning Politico story has an insider’s view of the Trump West Wing, in which top advisers have set up fiefdoms complete with their own chiefs of staff and communications advisers. The story described the main White House press office as staffed with loyalists to chief of staff Reince Priebus, and senior advisers Jared Kushner and Steve Bannon employing their own press shops.
Breakfast Briefing, 7.6.2017: Another customer apology from United Airlines
Nearly three months after the David Dao fiasco, United apologized for giving a seat bought for a toddler to a standby passenger.
