Re/Max brings on Havas Formula as PR AOR

The firm is tasked with creating a national and regional media relations program that generates buzz for local franchise openings.

DENVER: Re/Max, real estate company that operates via a franchise system, has selected Havas Formula as its PR AOR in the U.S.

Havas Formula is tasked with creating a national and regional media relations program that generates buzz for local franchise openings.

"The biggest thing in all franchise businesses is about recruiting," said Havas Formula president Michael Olguin. "It is a constant search for additional franchisees to really spur growth. That is a focus on trade and entrepreneurialism."

Havas Formula is also supporting Re/Max in the areas of PR, expert positioning, and helping with the company’s influencer program.

Re/Max picked the agency in April following a competitive RFP process that began in Q1. For the past few months, the firm has been focused on media relations for Re/Max’s monthly National Housing Report, which details housing market trends across the country.

"That report is a big deal for them and distinguishes them in the marketplace," said Olguin.



Additionally, the firm is working on a CSR promotion tied to Re/Max’s philanthropy efforts with the Children’s Miracle Network and other creative campaigns. Re/Max, founded in 1973, has raised more than $150 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and other charities, according to a statement.

More than 110,000 agents provide Re/Max a global reach of more than 100 countries and territories, according to a release.

Emily Porter, EVP in the firm’s San Diego office, is leading a team of five on the account. Budget information was not disclosed.

A rep from Re/Max was not immediately available for comment.