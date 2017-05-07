Breakfast Briefing, 7.5.2017: Catching you up after the long weekend

It’s time for PRWeek’s annual ranking of the most powerful people in communications, and there’s a new face at the top of the U.S. Power List for 2017. Go here to see which PR power players made the rankings.
New this morning: PRWeek’s Diana Bradley goes behind the scenes with Chipotle’s Chris Arnold, who is helping to guide the burrito chain’s comeback from its e. Coli crisis. Publicis Groupe CEO Arthur Sadoun is coming out swinging in defense of his controversial decision to pull the holding company out of awards shows, including Cannes, for the next year, according to Campaign.
Catching you up...Here’s a collection of the biggest PR and communications news from the extended holiday weekend in the U.S. In a signal of growing U.S. ambitions, Huntsworth has bought healthcare-focused The Creative Engagement Group from private equity firm LDC, and Huntsworth boss Paul Taaffe told PRWeek that despite the hype, management consultancies are not a "material threat" to marcomms. Publicis has brought the MSLGroup brand to Australia for the first time after acquiring The Herd Agency. Richard Edelman was awarded an honorary doctorate by a Spanish university.
International companies including marketing giant WPP that were struck by a major cyberattack last week are still not operating at 100% capacity, according to the Financial Times. WPP chief Martin Sorrell told the newspaper, "Given the scope of the attack, there is no instant, universal fix." Other companies hit by the cyberattack include FedEx and shipping giant Maersk.
Twitter was a strange, strange place over the Fourth of July weekend. For one, there was President Donald Trump tweeting an odd video of him pummeling another person with a CNN logo imposed over his face at a WWE event. The redditor who created the video has apologized. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said Trump’s tweet did not violate the company’s standards. NPR tweeted the words of the Declaration of Independence, which some users interpreted as a modern day call for bloody revolution. And singer Ed Sheeran said he quit Twitter after being overwhelmed by trolls.
Pres. Trump tweeted an edited WWE video of himself body-slamming someone whose face is obscured by a CNN logo. https://t.co/ay1sD9LMMf pic.twitter.com/lhSwPDEhdU— ABC News (@ABC) July 3, 2017