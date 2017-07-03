Richard Edelman awarded honorary doctorate by Spanish university

A Spanish university has agreed to award Richard Edelman, CEO and president of the world's largest PR firm Edelman, an honorary doctorate.

The governing council of Madrid's Universidad Rey Juan Carlos unanimously agreed to give Edelman the degree doctor honoris causa following a proposal by the school's department of communication sciences and sociology.

The awarding ceremony will take place in January.

Edelman will be the first person from an international PR firm to receive the academic honour, a statement from the agency said.

Previous recipients include Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) secretary general Ángel Gurría, and Nobel Laureate in Medicine Harald Zur Hausen.

Edelman, who is also is a commissioner on The Business Commission and a member of the World Economic Forum, will receive the award at an investiture ceremony taking place in January next year.

Edelman was named by many of his peers in the 2017 PRWeek Global Power Book as the world's most influential comms professional.

His agency, which was founded in 1952, was again listed as the world's largest PR firm in PRWeek's 2017 Agency Business Report, with revenue of $874.8m (£675.3m).





Read next: Richard Edelman urges CEOs to win back trust by focusing on employees