MSL brand launches in Australia with acquisition of local agency Herd

The MSL brand has entered the Australian market for the first time after local PR firm The Herd Agency was acquired outright by Publicis Groupe.

The Herd Agency will be renamed Herd MSL. Founder Jamie Verco and CEO Vanessa Liell, as well as other key leaders, will remain with the company.

Herd was founded in 1996 and has 55 staff, working across consumer lifestyle, corporate, government, b2b, tech and integrated campaigns.

The Herd Agency also operates through subsidiary brands N2N Communications, Fuel Communications and Touch Creative. Clients include the Australian Government, Airbnb, American Express, Facebook, and Salesforce.

Verco said: "We have an outstanding opportunity to combine our strength in public relations and communications with one of the world’s global creative leaders. Our growth has been driven by our capacity to respond to the changing needs of the market with creativity and agility.

"What excites us most is our cultural fit and shared vision to deliver world-class integrated campaigns for diverse and ambitious brands."

In 2016, MSLGroup acquired Venus Communications in Vietnam, Quadrant in Nigeria and Beijing's Have Faith In Your Brand. It also further integrated into its parent firm, according to CEO Guillaume Herbette, speaking to PRWeek for the agency's profile in the Global Agency Business Report.