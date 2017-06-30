How 4 brands are celebrating Independence Day

Here's a quick look at 2017's Independence Day campaigns, with two brands going in a familiar direction (patriotism) and a pair of others using the holiday to talk about ridding their products of preservatives.

Ancestry.com

Ancestry.com recreated the scene depicted in John Trumbull’s Declaration of Independence painting with 29 living descendants of the original signers. The campaign is highlighting America’s diversity by showcasing a group of their descendants. The brand is also giving customers free access to records from the original 13 colonies through July 4.

This #4thOfJuly, we’re celebrating signers of the Declaration of Independence by introducing their #descendants. Meet them here: pic.twitter.com/NWWyGmLPpI — Ancestry (@Ancestry) June 29, 2017

Pedigree

With the brand film General Howe’s Dog, Pedigree has recreated a true 1777 U.S. Revolutionary War story. It goes like this: amid the fighting, a dog made its way into Colonial General George Washington’s camp, and was identified as belonging to commander-in-chief of the British forces, General William Howe. Washington decided, instead of killing the animal, to call a truce by returning the dog to his owner. Howe called the return of his dog the "honorable act of a true gentleman," the video says, ending with the message that "dogs bring out the good in us." The spot is part of Pedigree’s Feed the Good campaign, which launched in 2015 and is based on the simple insight that dogs and humans bring out the best in each other.

Panera Bread

This brand is blowing up preservatives as part of its Preservatives With Purpose campaign -- literally. Specifically, it is explosively getting rid of sodium benzoate, an artificial preservative commonly found in salad dressing, condiments, fruit juices, sauces, jellies, and pickled foods, as well as fireworks. Panera hosted a fireworks show on Thursday evening, June 29, in Johnston City, Illinois, a city that hasn’t had fireworks in more than 10 years.

Oscar Mayer

This week, Oscar Mayer revealed the expansion of its WienerFleet, adding the WienerCycle and WienerDrone to the Wienermobile, WienerMini, and WienerRover. These five unique vehicles have set off on a journey to Weiner, Arkansas, for a July 4 celebration. The tour is part of its For the Love of Hot Dogs campaign, which celebrates the fact that Oscar Mayer has eliminated all artificial preservatives and added nitrates from the meat in its hot dogs.