National Enquirer denies coordinating with White House on Scarborough, Brzezinski story

The gossip magazine responded to allegations it colluded with President Trump on a story about Morning Joe hosts.

NEW YORK: The National Enquirer denied it had coordinated with the Trump White House to publish a story about Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mike Brzezinski’s alleged romantic relationship.

The American Media-owned magazine also said it did not threaten Scarborough, Brzezinski, or their families. It claimed to have no knowledge of any discussions between the Trump White House and the hosts.

The statement, penned by Dylan Howard, chief content officer and VP of American Media, was published on the National Enquirer website Friday morning after Scarborough and Brzezinski dished on the alleged extortion scheme on-air.

"At the beginning of June, we accurately reported a story that recounted the relationship between Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, the truth of which is not in dispute," Howard wrote. "At no time did we threaten either [Scarborough or Brzezinski] or their children in connection with our reporting on the story. We have no knowledge of any discussions between the White House and [Scarborough or Brzezinski] about our story, and absolutely no involvement in those discussions."

The June 2 story in question claims to have details on what the National Enquirer describes as the hosts’ "sleazy cheating scandal." The story cited the following tweet from Trump from last August.

Some day, when things calm down, I'll tell the real story of @JoeNBC and his very insecure long-time girlfriend, @morningmika. Two clowns! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2016

On Friday morning, the National Enquirer appeared to have linked the story at the top of its homepage. Eventually, the publication replaced it with a link to its statement.

Eric Klee, EVP, secretary, and general counsel at American Media, did not respond to a request for comment as of press time.

President Trump lashed out at the MSNBC hosts Thursday morning in a series of tweets that prompted Scarborough and Brzezinski to respond with a Washington Post op-ed and discussion of the events on their show.

