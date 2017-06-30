Cannes: it's a wrap

The dust has settled on Cannes so here’s a summary of all PRWeek’s content from the annual Festival of Creativity in one handy place for you to peruse over the holiday weekend.
I predicted a breakthrough year for PR and I think the industry achieved that. Many of the best campaigns and ideas revolved around earned media, such as State Street’s Fearless Girl, which swept the board across multiple Lions categories and bagged the top Titanium Lion, Ketchum's Care Counts for Whirlpool, and Like My Addiction for Addict'aide.
There is continuing debate about crediting and who had the lead idea, but all in all it was a good year for the PR industry, which was aided by some effective lobbying by industry bodies prior to this year’s event.
PR representing at Cannes
- PR medal table – the top-performing PR firms in the Cannes Lions
- The big winners at the PR Lions – Ketchum bags multiple honors; State Street wins Grand Prix
- Chair of jury and juror feedback on PR Lions – Karen van Bergen and colleagues opine
- PR wins across the board – success is not confined to PR Lions
- Weber takes lead idea credit – Brutal Cut campaign for ActionAidUK had already won at the 2017 PRWeek Global Awards
- Ketchum, Edelman, and Weber shine at Health Lions
The work
- All the Lions Grand Prix winners in one handy place – the best work of the week
- My blog on the genesis of ideas and why it matters – using Ketchum Whirlpool as an example
- PR Lions-winning campaigns in focus
- State Street’s John Brockelman talks Fearless Girl – and here’s PRWeek’s Newsmaker profile of State Street’s Ann McNally and a podcast interview
- Behind the scenes of Frito-Lay's award-winning Cheetos Museum activation
- The story behind The World’s Biggest Asshole – Donate Life campaign explained by filmmakers Speck and Gordon
- Hear from communicator behind #NuggsForCarter – Wendy’s campaign won multiple Lions for Ketchum
- Cannes is not just for large firms - how a Flatiron boutique competed with the biggest and best
- Meet Graham dismissed by some Cannes jurors – Titanium and Integrated juries thought they’d seen this idea before
- Cohn & Wolfe’s Chad Latz analyzes top Cannes work
- AKQA creative director picks out his favorite work – Duan Evans on the best Cannes campaigns
- PRWeek’s pre-festival predictions prove spot-on – also here
- WPP and BBDO win top company awards – seven years in a row for WPP
Cannes in the spotlight
- Publicis drops a bombshell during Cannes – holding company pull-out becomes story of week
- Shares drop in Cannes owner Ascential – as shareholders arrive for investor presentation
- My thoughts on Publicis/holding companies and Cannes
- Cannes may need to hit the reset button – Publicis and other holding companies are pushing back hard on what Cannes has become and the costs involved
- Gotta problem? Launch a committee… - Ascential convenes industry group for Cannes review
- Cannes organizers state their case – Ascential’s Terry Savage responds to criticism of the festival
- Big opinions from thought leaders
- Martin Sorrell pushes back hard on Cannes – suggests moving to another city, reduces headcount by half, says event costs WPP "tens of millions of dollars"
- Ketchum CEO Rob Flaherty – reflecting on a triumphant week for the Omnicom firm
- MSLGroup CEO Guillaume Herbette on PR and Cannes
- Rev. Jesse Jackson on Cannes and diversity
- Huge’s Aaron Shapiro talks PR and integration
- Weber Shandwick’s Andy Polansky on why Cannes matters
- Podcast with WPP Health & Wellness CEO Mike Hudnall – Health Lions in the spotlight
- Ancestry.com CMO Vineet Mehra podcast
Trends
- Brands in Motion major on purpose, data, and new creativity – highlights from a PRWeek panel in partnership with WE Communications
- Microsoft U.K. CMO on data, analytics, and creativity – Scott Allen on tech trends
Parties, fun, and gossip
- Video highlights from PRWeek’s post-Lions party – Haymarket Cabana was a hive of activity all week
- PRWeek party pics
- All the gossip (fit to print) from La Croisette
- Golin staffers troll Cannes
That is most definitely a wrap. Here’s to digesting the best case studies, which at the end of the day is what Cannes is - or should - be all about, and pushing the industry forward in the next 12 months before reconvening on La Croisette in 2018.