Cannes: it's a wrap

An inspirational and energizing week on Le Côte d'Azur will reward close scrutiny by all professionals working in communications and marketing.

The dust has settled on Cannes so here’s a summary of all PRWeek’s content from the annual Festival of Creativity in one handy place for you to peruse over the holiday weekend.

I predicted a breakthrough year for PR and I think the industry achieved that. Many of the best campaigns and ideas revolved around earned media, such as State Street’s Fearless Girl, which swept the board across multiple Lions categories and bagged the top Titanium Lion, Ketchum's Care Counts for Whirlpool, and Like My Addiction for Addict'aide.

There is continuing debate about crediting and who had the lead idea, but all in all it was a good year for the PR industry, which was aided by some effective lobbying by industry bodies prior to this year’s event.

That is most definitely a wrap. Here’s to digesting the best case studies, which at the end of the day is what Cannes is - or should - be all about, and pushing the industry forward in the next 12 months before reconvening on La Croisette in 2018.