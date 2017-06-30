Cannes: it's a wrap

Added 3 hours ago by Steve Barrett , Be the first to comment

An inspirational and energizing week on Le Côte d'Azur will reward close scrutiny by all professionals working in communications and marketing.

Blog
State Street's Fearless Girl campaign swept the board at Cannes Lions.
State Street's Fearless Girl campaign swept the board at Cannes Lions.

The dust has settled on Cannes so here’s a summary of all PRWeek’s content from the annual Festival of Creativity in one handy place for you to peruse over the holiday weekend.

I predicted a breakthrough year for PR and I think the industry achieved that. Many of the best campaigns and ideas revolved around earned media, such as State Street’s Fearless Girl, which swept the board across multiple Lions categories and bagged the top Titanium Lion, Ketchum's Care Counts for Whirlpool, and Like My Addiction for Addict'aide.

There is continuing debate about crediting and who had the lead idea, but all in all it was a good year for the PR industry, which was aided by some effective lobbying by industry bodies prior to this year’s event.

PR representing at Cannes

The work

Cannes in the spotlight

Trends

Parties, fun, and gossip

That is most definitely a wrap. Here’s to digesting the best case studies, which at the end of the day is what Cannes is - or should - be all about, and pushing the industry forward in the next 12 months before reconvening on La Croisette in 2018.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now