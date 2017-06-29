TD Bank hires Ronald Alepian as chief communications officer

He is a veteran of National Public Relations and CA Technologies.

News
Ronald Alepian
Ronald Alepian

TORONTO: TD Bank has hired Ronald Alepian as head of corporate and public affairs and chief communications officer.

Alepian will start on July 31 and report to Colleen Johnston, group head of direct channels, technology, marketing, and corporate and public affairs.

Alepian is replacing Neil Parmenter in the role. Parmenter joined the Canadian Bankers Association as president and CEO on May 1.

"The financial industry is going through a time of change," Alepian said. "TD has just launched a brand new ad campaign and brand positioning. We are going to line up behind that and extend the message into the market that TD is ready for everything our customers need to guarantee their financial future."

Alepian will oversee the following executives at TD, along with their teams: Susan Donlan, VP of communications and public affairs; Howie Millard, associate VP of government relations; Mohammed Nakhooda, VP of communications and public affairs; John Pluhowski, VP of communications and public affairs; and Maria Saros, VP of communications and public affairs.

"Customer expectations are shifting, our people are driving change, and our brand is evolving to project a clear and renewed promise to our customers," Johnston said of Alepian’s hire in an internal memo obtained by PRWeek. "Communications with impact, messages that resonate, and a clear voice across all channels – traditional and digital – are key to ensuring that all audiences recognize that TD is ready to serve and support their goals and aspirations."

Alepian is joining TD from National Public Relations, where he led the firm’s corporate, financial, and investor advisory practices. Alepian’s last day at National Public Relations will be July 21. Kim West, chief client officer, is taking over Alepian’s role there on an interim basis.

Previously, Alepian served as head of communications for Bell Canada in Montreal, Nortel, and TMX Group in Toronto, and software company CA Technologies in New York.

