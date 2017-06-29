Your call: Should Twitter suspend Trump over his tweets about Mika Brzezinski?

President Donald Trump provoked outrage from practically the entire civilized world on Thursday morning for his chauvinistic tweets about Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski. Should Twitter suspend his account? Take our poll below or tweet at @prweekus with your answer.
The president tweeted crude comments about the MSNBC host on Thursday morning. Should Twitter deem them harassment and suspend his account? Take our poll below or tweet at @prweekus.
