Your call: Should Twitter suspend Trump over his tweets about Mika Brzezinski?

President Donald Trump provoked outrage from practically the entire civilized world on Thursday morning for his chauvinistic tweets about Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski. Should Twitter suspend his account? Take our poll below or tweet at @prweekus with your answer.