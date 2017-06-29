Breakfast Briefing, 6.29.2017: The iPhone turns 10

Remember flip phones? Or when mobile devices had physical keyboards? Hard as it might be to believe, today is the 10th anniversary of the rollout of the iPhone, which made both of those features more or less extinct despite a rough (and largely forgotten) entry to the market. Here’s how Steve Jobs took the wraps off the device, via Business Insider, and here’s Walt Mossberg’s review of the first iPhone, via Recode. Plus: How the iPhone changed the world of marketing, via Campaign.

How the iPhone changed our world in just 10 years. #iPhoneat10 pic.twitter.com/6LMecqzOxB — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 29, 2017

Two former White House press secretaries have some advice for Sean Spicer: Don’t cancel televised daily press briefings, but record them under embargo and release them later in the day. Ari Fleischer and Mike McCurry, the former top spokespeople for Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, say the change could bring the contentiousness of the briefings down a few levels. They also released a joint tweet-definitely a first from former press secretaries-with the recommendation.

We support no live TV coverage of WH briefing. Embargo it & let it be used, but not as live TV. Better for the public, WH & press. — Mike McCurry (@mmccurry) June 28, 2017

Speaking of the White House’s extremely strained relationship with the media, the Trump administration opened the president’s first reelection fundraiser (at the Trump International in Washington, DC, naturally) to the press Wednesday afternoon. Then it abruptly cancelled the invitation citing logistical concerns, according to CBS News. Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump accused Amazon, the owner of The Washington Post, of not paying "internet taxes."

Here’s the last word from Cannes. With Publicis Groupe’s bombshell announcement that it will butt out of the festival next year dividing the communications industry, there’s plenty of soul searching happening about whether the Cannes Lions needs a rethink. And go here for PRWeek’s videos with Cohn & Wolfe’s Chad Latz and AKQA’s Duan Evans.

New from PRWeek this morning: Current Marketing, fresh off a strong showing in Cannes, is lending Allstate a (good) hand with its latest safe-driving campaign, and Hill Impact founder Dan Hill gets quizzed about what it’s like to be a real-life crisis wrangler. Hint: he’s not a huge fan of Scandal.