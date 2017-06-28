Citizen Relations names Cohn & Wolfe's Jim Joseph as next CEO

Joseph will replace Daryl McCullough in the position this summer after exiting the WPP agency.

NEW YORK: Cohn & Wolfe’s Jim Joseph is set to replace Daryl McCullough as CEO of Citizen Relations this summer, the firm said on Wednesday.

McCullough will retain his position as chairman of the firm, alongside a new role as chairman of its parent company, Vision7 International PR Group.

Joseph will join the agency in late summer and lead its global executive team from New York. He will report to Brett Marchand, chairman and CEO of Vision7 International and chief growth officer at BlueFocus International.

Cohn & Wolfe named Joseph its worldwide president in January, continuing to report to the firm’s CEO, Donna Imperato. Previously, he was president for the Americas and chief integrated marketing officer. Joseph joined the WPP firm in 2012 from Lippe Taylor, where he served as president and partner for three years.

Prior, he worked at Publicis Groupe for 12 years, most recently as MD of Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness. Joseph sold his own firm, CPPartners, to Publicis in 2002, and has also held in-house roles at Arm & Hammer and Johnson & Johnson.

McCullough has been an executive at Citizen, and predecessor firm PainePR, for 23 years. The firm has four regional hubs in EIMEA, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and North America and nine international full-service offices.

McCullough was a PR juror this year at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

BlueFocus International acquired a majority stake in in Vision7, the owner of Cossette and Citizen Relations in late 2014.