Aircraft maker Embraer consolidates roster to make H+K global agency of record

The Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer has appointed Hill+Knowlton Strategies as its global agency of record, initially to run a year-long campaign to boost awareness of the brand.

The 20,000-employee aerospace firm previously worked with a variety of agencies, but made the decision to consolidate its roster. Hill+Knowlton Strategies had not previously worked with Embraer.

H+K becomes the firm's first global agency of record in recent history - in 2000, MSLGroup's forerunner Manning Selvage & Lee succeeded Burson-Marsteller as global AOR.

Work begins immediately on the brief, which is understood to be a significant win financially for H+K.

The account will be led by Ricardo Cesar, the co-CEO of the WPP agency's local business in Brazil, Ideal H+K.

Cesar said Embraer was "an ambitious client with a passion for innovation and industry growth", and went on to say: "Our campaign pushes the envelope beyond traditional PR to deliver a powerful boost in brand awareness, and ultimately, loyalty."

Nelson Salgado, vice president of institutional relations, said: "As we continue to expand, it is important that our stakeholders worldwide know exactly who we are and what we’re doing. In that sense, we needed an agency network with experience, processes, tools, and people to support our public relations efforts across the globe. The H+K team impressed us with their knowledge, expertise, dedication and creativity."

According to its 2015 annual report, Embraer had 19,400 staff, of whom all but 2,400 were based in Brazil. It had net income of BRL$15.1bn ($4.6bn, £3.5bn). It claims that its planes transport more than 145 million passengers annually. It also took on a new EMEA comms chief last year.

Last year at H+K was one of the "best years we've had for quite some time", according to global CEO Jack Martin - in 2016 it won work with P&G, All Nippon Airways and the British Olympic Association among others.

