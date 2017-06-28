Breakfast Briefing, 6.28.2017: Sorrell reassures staff after cyberattack

The WPP chief sent a note to the company's thousands of employees on Wednesday asking them to stay on-point for clients despite a cyberattack disrupting their Tuesday routines.

WPP CEO Martin Sorrell has written to the holding company’s more than 20,000 employees to calm nerves after Tuesday’s cyberattack disrupted work across its network. Sorrell said there is "no indication that either employee or client data has been compromised," according to Campaign. He also asked staff at the holding company, whose PR firms include Burson-Marsteller, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, and Cohn & Wolfe, to "make sure that what our clients experience in the hours and days ahead is as close to business as usual as we can possibly manage," according to PRWeek UK.



The never-ending dispute between the Trump administration and the press over what constitutes fake news, which boiled over in Tuesday’s press briefing, has reached a new realm: golf club decor. Time has asked the Trump Organization to remove copies of a fugazi 2009 cover of the magazine from the walls of several of its golf clubs. The Washington Post found the fake cover hanging in four Trump branded country clubs. The actual cover star for the March 2, 2009, issue was actress Kate Winslet.

A Time Magazine with Trump on the cover hangs in his golf clubs. It’s fake. https://t.co/GbabQP5hXQ pic.twitter.com/EFTEcyasRE — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 27, 2017



One thing to watch today that’ll make you hungry: Blue Apron is going public on Wednesday, with hopes to raise more than $500 million via stock priced in the $15 to $17 range, according to MarketWatch. The company changed its IPO pitch after Amazon announced plans to buy Whole Foods, emphasizing that its custom meal-delivery service is different than basic grocery-delivery platforms, according to Bloomberg.



Facebook worked with researchers in 2013 to develop a multi-pronged push to encourage users to get flu shots, but it scrapped the program the next year for unknown reasons, according to CNBC. The push would have included badges for users to show off their flu shots, forums for discussing the flu, and information about vaccines, according to the cable network. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg got on the wrong side of anti-vaccine activists last year when he posted a picture of his daughter at the doctor’s office getting vaccinated.



And lastly, if you have strong opinions on how Twitter should change its business model--and who doesn’t?--today is your lucky day. #WhenWeRunTwitter has been trending all Wednesday morning with suggestions. My favorite: Getting rid of ghost accounts.