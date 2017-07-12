Digital Edition: July 2017 issue

Featured in this issue:

Power List: PRWeek’s annual look at the most influential communicators in the industry sees a new face gracing the top of the list. As the most powerful figures in comms, many of these 50 leaders face the toughest challenges PR has to offer. Colleagues, friends, and mentors who know them well reveal what allows them to thrive in such an environment.

PRWeek Global Awards: The biggest agencies and top communications professionals from around the globe gathered May 11 in London to honor the best PR work of 2016. The annual event was dominated again by Weber Shandwick, as the firm claimed its third consecutive Agency of the Year award.

Newsmaker: ‘The perfect storm of awful’ inundated Chipotle in late 2015, but PR director Chris Arnold fought through the E. coli crisis and is regaining consumer trust for the Mexican grill. With life returning to normal for the brand, Arnold is helping the company set goals for global expansion.

Strategic Counsel: PR Council president Renee Wilson begins her tenure answering questions from comms practitioners this month by discussing the most effective ways to increase diversity in the C-suite and build an inclusive culture.

CMO Q&A: Gregory Guidotti talks about why Oscar Mayer cut nitrates, nitrites, and artificial preservatives from its hot dogs and goes out on a limb and claims that a hot dog is indeed a sandwich.

