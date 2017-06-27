Which PR agencies stormed Cannes? View PRWeek's Cannes Lions 2017 medal table

Ketchum has confirmed its status as the top-performing PR agency at Cannes Lions 2017, according to a 'medals table' compiled by PRWeek.

The table, below, shows the Omnicom agency topping the list with one Grand Prix, eight Gold Lions, nine Silver Lions and eight Bronze Lions (the figure includes subsidiary agencies).

Second is Japan’s Dentsu Public Relations, which won a Grand Prix, plus one Silver Lion and a Bronze Lion. It is followed by Hill+Knowlton, whose solitary win was a Grand Prix in the Cyber category for its work on behalf of The Bank of Aland in Sweden for Aland Index/Baltic Sea Project.

Footnotes:

(1) Includes subsidiaries Little George (Brazil) and Emanate (Germany)

(2) Current is owned by Weber Shandwick

• The table does not include Ogilvy PR because Ogilvy declined to separate the winners that were credited to "Ogilvy" and those to "Ogilvy PR" amid the integration process at the agency.

Click here for all of PRWeek's Cannes Lions coverage in one place

