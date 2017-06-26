View all the Grand Prix winners from Cannes Lions 2017

Now that the Cannes Lions festival is over, review all the work that took home the top prizes this year.

Creative Effectiveness

Art Institute of Chicago "Van Gogh’s bedrooms: Let yourself in" by Leo Burnett Chicago

To promote the Art Institute of Chicago’s 2016 van Gogh exhibit, Leo Burnett replicated the Dutch master’s painting The Bedroom and posted it on Airbnb. The campaign brought 133,000 visitors in incremental attendance and drove $2m in incremental revenue.

Cyber

Transport Accident Commission Victoria "Meet Graham" by Clemenger BBDO Melbourne

The road safety campaign conveyed the frailty of the human body by creating a life-size sculpture of a man who would be able to survive a car crash.



MailChimp "Did you mean MailChimp?" by Droga5 New York

The second Grand Prix in the category went to this quirky campaign for MailChimp, which used variations of the email marketing company’s name as inspiration for a series of films and interactive executions.

The Bank of Åland "Åland index/Baltic sea project" by RBK Communication

Stockholm’s RBK Communication also won for a biodegradable credit card that tracked the carbon footprint of its purchases and showed customers their environmental impact.

Design

AP Thailand "The unusual football field" by CJ Worx Bangkok

Thailand won its first Grand Prix for a simple campaign for property development company AP Thailand, which turned empty spaces in Bangkok’s heavily populated Khlong Toei district into soccer fields.

Digital Craft

Björk "Real-time virtual reality experience for Björk’s Notget" by Analog and W&N Studio

A VR experience music video placed the audience within Björk’s world of Vulnicura.

Direct

Burger King "Google home of the Whopper" by David Miami

Burger King’s ad contained a message designed to activate Google’s voice personal assistant, Home.

Film

Channel 4 "We’re the superhumans" by 4Creative and Blink Productions

Channel 4’s campaign for the Rio Paralympics was the UK’s big winner at Cannes this year.

Film Craft

The Blaze "Territory" by Iconoclast

French directing and artist duo The Blaze made a powerful music video about a man’s homecoming in Algiers.

Glass

State Street Global Advisors "Fearless Girl" by McCann New York

The campaign that swept Cannes set up a sculpture of a young girl facing Wall Street’s Charging Bull statue to highlight the lack of female representation in corporate boardrooms.

Integrated

Boost Mobile "Boost your voice" by 180LA

Mobile phone shops were turned into polling stations in this political campaign to provide minority communities with voting resources during the US presidential election.

Entertainment

Santander Bank "Beyond money" by MRM and McCann Spain

A 17-minute sci-fi film starring Adriana Ugarte helped launch a new account for the bank.

Entertainment for Music

Adidas "Original is never finished" by Johannes Leonardo

A 90-second spot promoting Adidas Originals featured Snoop Dogg and Stormzy and was set to a cover of Frank Sinatra’s My Way.

Creative Data

Whirlpool "Care Counts" by DigitasLBi Chicago

The "Care Counts" program installed washers in at-risk schools across the US and equipped them with data collection devices, showing that kids had a higher chance of staying in school if they had access to clean clothes.

Innovation

IM Swedish Development Partner "The Humanium metal initiative" by Akestamholst, Stockholm and Great Works

This Swedish campaign promoted Humanium metal as a new commodity, recycled from weapon destruction programs and made available for commercial production.

Media

Jet.com "Innovating saving" by R/GA New York

The e-commerce brand ran a Super Bowl ad without paying for one with a campaign for "super bowls" that ended up featuring highly in searches for commercials around the big game.

Mobile

Recruit Lifestyle "The family way" by Dentsu Y&R Tokyo

Dentsu Y&R Tokyo created a sperm testing smartphone kit to shine the spotlight on Japanese infertility in private.

Outdoor

State Street Global Advisors "Fearless girl" by McCann New York

The bold statue scooped another top prize for Outdoor.

Twitter

Meanwhile Twitter also won in the category for a series of ads highlighting its ability to provide a forum for political debate. The campaign showed political figures such as Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, as well as imagery of controversial issues including marijuana and guns, with simply a Twitter logo, hashtag and no tagline.

PR

State Street Global Advisors "Fearless girl" by McCann New York

Print & publishing

Burger King "Flame-grilled since 1954" by David Miami

Burger King’s ads showed real restaurants that burned down in Oregon, Italy and Pennsylvania to illustrate its flame-grilled burgers.

Product design

Tigo-Une "Payphone bank" by Grey Colombia, Bogotá

This campaign converted 13,000 payphones from the turn of the century into digital banking terminals to help lower-income people access the country’s financial system.

Promo & activation

Boost Mobile "Boost your voice" by 180LA

Radio

KFC "Repeat the punchline", "Long red thin shape", "No one cheerses" by Ogilvy & Mather Johannesburg

A trio of radio ads for KFC featured men revealing their saddest moments to lament the fast-food chain’s decision to take its Double Down burger off the market.

Titanium

State Street Global Advisors "Fearless girl" by McCann New York

With the Titanium honour "Fearless girl" won a total of four Grands Prix during the festival.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.