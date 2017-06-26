Breakfast Briefing, 6.26.2017: Cannes withdrawal already? We have the fix

If you're already having Cannes withdrawal, we have the ticket for you. Here’s a rundown of all the Grand Prix winners from the 2017 edition of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, most notably State Street’s Fearless Girl, which added the Titanium crown on Saturday to its already impressive list. State Street PR chief John Brockleman took PRWeek behind the scenes of the campaign. From PRWeek editor-in-chief Steve Barrett: The tectonic plates at Cannes are shifting. Also on Saturday, WPP and BBDO took home the top company awards, and Dini von Mueffling Communications bagged another Gold Lion for its work on the Evan campaign for Sandy Hook Promise. Plus: The CEOs of MSLGroup and Ketchum chatted with PRWeek from the South of France. And: See how two Golin staffers visited a very different Cannes and ‘cleaned up’ a little on their own.



No one made a bigger splash at Cannes than Publicis Groupe CEO Arthur Sadoun, who pulled his holding company out of the event and all other award shows for the next year. On Monday morning, Sadoun tweeted for the first time.

The good thing about Twitter is that now everybody will understand my English! — Arthur Sadoun (@ArthurSadoun) June 26, 2017



Happening today: The Congressional Black Caucus is sending a letter to Uber cofounder and chairman Garrett Camp saying the company’s empty C-suite is an opportunity to add more diversity to its executive ranks. Open jobs at the company include COO, CFO, CMO, and general counsel, according to Recode. Of course, the CEO position is also open after embattled CEO Travis Kalanick stepped down last week.



On the heels of the biggest recall in American history, Takata said Sunday night that it is filing for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. and Japan. The airbag manufacturer has more than $9 billion in debt, according to CNN. Its stock was down 65% last week as investors got wind that a bankruptcy filing would soon take place.



A branding case study to watch: As Yoplait found itself besieged by Greek yogurt challengers, it played copycat, launching its own brand called Yoplait Greek. That didn’t work out. So now the company is embracing its French roots, and authenticity, with the launch of Oui by Yoplait, according to The New York Times. Will consumers reward the brand for authenticity? Or stick with other Greek yogurt brands they've embraced.