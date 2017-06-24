Dini von Mueffling bags another Gold Lion for Evan

CANNES, FRANCE: Dini von Mueffling Communications struck gold in Cannes again on Saturday, winning more recognition for its work on behalf of Sandy Hook Promise on the Evan campaign.
Film Lions
- Dini von Mueffling Communications won a Gold Lion for its work on Evan for Sandy Hook Promise.
- Impact PR in Auckland, New Zealand, won a Silver Lion for the Hard to Impress campaign for Mars New Zealand’s Pedigree. Influence Cairo also won a Silver for The Line Up Song for Coca-Cola and Taylor New York and MMK New York for the Bradshaw Stain campaign for Procter & Gamble’s Tide. Radius Kommunikation in Copenhagen won two Silvers for The DNA Journey for Momondo.
- Fast Horse in Minneapolis won a Bronze Lion for The Corner for client Powerade, while Eleven PR in Melbourne, Australia, won Bronze for the ANZ #HoldTight campaign for ANZ Bank. Urban Grupo De Communicacion in Buenos Aires took home Bronze for the Everybody Loves Boobs effort for Macma. Bronze Lions also went to Ketchum New York for the Handle with Care campaign for P&G’s Gillette and Edelman Toronto for In the Head of a Hacker on behalf of HP Canada.
Titanium Lions
- State Street Global Advisors won the Titanium Grand Prix for Fearless Girl, capping off a huge haul throughout the week for the campaign.
Integrated Lions
- Impact PR Auckland won a Gold Lion for The Child Replacement Programme for Mars New Zealand’s Pedigree.
- Silver Lions went to The Marketing Arm in Los Angeles and Ketchum San Francisco for the Cheetos Museum and to Taylor New York and MMK New York for the Bradshaw Stain campaign for P&G’s Tide.
- Olson Engage in Chicago won a Bronze Lion for the New and Not Improved campaign for Kraft Heinz.
