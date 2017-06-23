Many creatives and marketing executives aren’t happy with Publicis Groupe’s decision to step back from awards for a year. But does new Publicis CEO Arthur Sadoun have a point? Take our poll below or tweet at @PRWeekUS with your answer
Your call: Does Cannes need to hit the refresh button?
Publicis has pulled out of next year's Cannes Lions and other major holding companies are considering making changes of their own. Does Cannes need a makeover?
Have you registered with us yet?
Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletinsRegister
Already registered?Sign in
Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today
- Read more articles each month
- Sign up for free specialised news bulletins