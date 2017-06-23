Your call: Does Cannes need to hit the refresh button?

Added 2 hours ago , Be the first to comment

Publicis has pulled out of next year's Cannes Lions and other major holding companies are considering making changes of their own. Does Cannes need a makeover?

Blog

Many creatives and marketing executives aren’t happy with Publicis Groupe’s decision to step back from awards for a year. But does new Publicis CEO Arthur Sadoun have a point? Take our poll below or tweet at @PRWeekUS with your answer

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now