PR firms Poem Group and Urban win Gold in Cannes as Missing Type makes an appearance

Australian PR firm Poem Group and Argentina's Urban Grupo de Comunicación won Gold Lions on the penultimate night of Cannes awards - while there were also wins for Dini von Mueffling, Marina Maher and for Engine's Missing Type, which had been conspicuous by its absence so far.

Four awards ceremonies took place in Cannes tonight: Creative Effectiveness, Digital Craft, Film Craft and Radio.

The festival, which has been marked by questions over its relevance and future, concludes tomorrow with three more awards categories and several overall prizes. The PR Lions were handed out on Monday.

Read next: Cannes PR Lions winners announced

Poem Group won its three Digital Craft Lions - two gold and one bronze - for being the PR agency on an interactive campaign (below) for Google Play led by the digital agency R/GA's Sydney office.

The PR agency was set up in 2015 by two veterans of the UK's Freud Communications and Australia's One Green Bean. It became part of Havas in 2011.

Buenos Aires agency Urban won a Gold Lion in the Creative Effectiveness Lions for its part in an awareness campaign entitled Manboobs4boobs by MACMA.

It is credited as the PR agency for a campaign (below) led by creative agency David.

In addition to the gold winners, there were several other PR industry winners tonight.

Creative Effectiveness

Alongside Urban in the Creative Effectiveness winners was Engine Group's Missing Type campaign for the UK's NHS Blood and Transplant, which won a Bronze Lion. Engine's PR firm on the campaign is MHP.

The blood donor recruitment campaign has won a large number of industry awards (including at Cannes last year) and the acclaim of global PR leaders since its initial 2015 launch, but had not been among the metalware recipients in Cannes this year so far.

A Bronze Lion also went to Salt PR of Singapore for its part on a campaign for Unilever's Lifebuoy Soap, which was led by MullenLowe.

Digital Craft

In additions to Poem's Digital Craft wins, the PR agencies Kwittken and PMK-BNC also won Bronze Lions.

Kwittken's New York team was credited as the PR agency on a campaign led by Rokkan for Pantone, alongside the marketing agency SweeneyVesty.

PMK-BNC's Los Angeles office was credited as the PR firm on children's book The Snow Fox, led by AKQA.

Film Craft

In Film Craft, Dini Von Mueffling won two Silver Lions for its work with BBDO New York on the Sandy Hook Promise. It had also won gold in the Entertainment Lions earlier this week.

Another Silver Lion went to Marina Maher Communications, also of New York, for work with Matter Unlimited on the Merck for Mothers campaign for the drugs giant.

Minneapolis creative agency Fast Horse was credited as the PR agency on a bronze-winning campaign by Wieden+Kennedy for Powerade, while Cairo PR firm Influence won bronze for work on a campaign led by the Cairo office of FP7/CAI for Coke Red.

Radio

Impact PR of New Zealand won two Silver Lions for work on a campaign for Mars petcare brand Pedigree, in a campaign led by Colenso BBDO which had also won Gold elsewhere this week.

Another Silver Lion was collected by Sao Paulo's Inpress, the PR agency on a campaign for IBM led by Ogilvy.

Madrid PR firm QMS took to the stage twice - once to pick up silver, and another time for bronze, for work with DDB Spain on a campaign for the Computer Spiele Museum, a Berlin museum dedicated to gaming (below).

Click here for all of PRWeek's Cannes news and views