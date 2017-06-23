Breakfast Briefing, 6.23.2017: Soul searching about the future of Cannes

Stung by Publicis' decision to pull out of the festival, and other award shows, for the next year, the owner of the Cannes Lions is putting together a committee to shape the future of the event.

There’s plenty of soul searching happening about the future of the Cannes Lions, prompted by Publicis Groupe's decision to pull out of awards shows for the next year. Lions owner Ascential is putting together a committee to "ensure it continues to respond to the needs of the industry," according to Campaign. WPP CEO Martin Sorrell and his counterpart at Omnicom Group, John Wren, have also reportedly chatted about shaking up the annual festival. Creatives at major agencies and clients are not happy about Publicis CEO Arthur Sadoun’s decision to skip next year’s Lions, saying creativity is essential to their businesses, according to The Wall Street Journal.



President Donald Trump made some eyebrow-raising comments on Fox & Friends on Friday morning, saying special counsel Robert Mueller’s friendship with fired former FBI Director James Comey is "very bothersome." Was it a hint Trump plans to remove Mueller from the special counsel role? Axios’ Mike Allen wrote this morning that Trump’s dismissal of Comey, which would pale in comparison to a Mueller firing, will go down as one of the great political blunders of all time.

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker wrote a letter to employees on Thursday expressing his befuddlement with Qatar Airways’ offer to buy 10% of his carrier, and he didn’t mince words. "While anyone can purchase our shares in the open market, we aren't particularly excited about Qatar's outreach, and we find it puzzling given our extremely public stance on the illegal subsidies that Qatar, Emirates, and Etihad have all received over the years from their governments," he wrote, according to CNBC.

Although the White House hasn’t made an official policy change, it hasn’t gone unnoticed that Press Secretary Sean Spicer is holding far fewer on-camera briefings than in months past. However, even some Trump allies think it’s a bad idea. Trump confidant Chris Ruddy, the CEO of Newsmax, told The Hill, "There is so much media spin and this affords them a tremendous opportunity to speak directly to the American people unedited, as so many people today are tuning in to those press conferences to hear directly from the White House."