NASCAR comms head David Higdon to exit

Added 2 hours ago by Alison Kanski , Be the first to comment

Higdon has worked at NASCAR for six years and began leading its communications last year.

CHARLOTTE, NC: David Higdon, VP of integrated marketing communications at NASCAR, will leave his role at the end of this month.

After a six-year tenure, his last day at the company will be June 30, Higdon said on LinkedIn and Twitter this week. Last January, he was promoted to replace NASCAR’s communications head, Brett Jewkes, who stepped down to join AMB Group.

Higdon declined additional comment, but said on social media he was "excited [about the] mix of personal/career pursuits ahead."

Prior to joining NASCAR, Higdon was chief communications officer for the LPGA for two years. He has also worked at the Champ Car World Series as EVP of strategic development and communications and the Association of Tennis Professionals as SVP of communications.

He began his career as a journalist and was a reporter for the Indianapolis Star, American Health, Tennis, and The New York Times.

