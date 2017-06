In an exclusive video interview with Campaign, Airbnb CMO Jonathan Mildenhall has opened up on why he took to Twitter to raise the issue of ethnic diversity at Cannes Lions.

Reflecting on his actions, Mildenhall said: "I feel this insane responsibility to use my profile to make sure that when I look around, I can see the next generation of CMOs that might look like me. The next generation of CMOs that might identify with my same sexuality. The next generation of female CMOs that might have brown skin."

For Mildenhall, diversity is not just about the business case it is "actually good for humanity."

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.