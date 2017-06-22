Weber Shandwick joins forces with London's Tavistock to 'disrupt financial PR'

Weber Shandwick has signed a partnership with London-based financial comms specialist Tavistock, to help it "disrupt the financial PR market".

The world’s second biggest PR agency said the partnership with Tavistock would see the consultancies market and promote relevant aspects of their joint offer, undertake joint pitches and refer work to each other "where that will create the best outcome for the client".

Tavistock, founded in 1991, has a team of 25 senior consultants, with a particular focus in clients across tech, media, telco, real estate, cleantech, natural resources and industrials. The independently owned agency has advised on £350bn worth of client transactions in its history, working across FTSE100 and FTSE250 firms, plus growth businesses on AIM and private companies.

Recent client work for Tavistock include advising Dee Valley Water PLC on its £84m takeover by Severn Trent, and Sirius Minerals’ $1.2bn fundraising project to start the UK’s largest mine development in a generation. Other clients include Hammerson and Standard Life’s Brent Cross Cricklewood Development Project.

The partnership is with Tavistock and Weber Shandwick London’s corporate, financial and public affairs practice - although Tavistock would be able to work on Weber’s global network of clients.

Jon McLeod, chairman of Weber's corporate, financial and public affairs team in London, said the two agencies had spent "over a year" getting to know each other's business.

He said: "The strategic partnership enables us to disrupt the financial PR market by offering a meaningful alternative to the status quo, by joining forces where appropriate in our respective key strengths, by providing complementary skills, and by extending the geographic reach and critical mass we can provide to clients."

Tavistock CEO Jos Simson said: "Tavistock enjoys a strong reputation in the City and our trusted advice has seen us recently win two large mandates from FTSE100s. The partnership with Weber Shandwick creates a compelling offer for further prospective client opportunities where we can combine our respective skill sets. In addition, the partnership provides our existing clients access to a wide range of services that come from a global business of Weber Shandwick’s size.

In March, Tavistock announced the departure of joint CEO Matt Ridsdale to join UK National Lottery operator Camelot. Simson then became the agency’s sole CEO.





