Dini Von Mueffling, Taylor win gold in Entertainment, Media Lions

Dini von Mueffling Communications won a Gold and a Bronze Lion for the Evan campaign for Sandy Hook Promise.

CANNES, FRANCE: Current Marketing, Marina Maher Communications, Taylor, Edelman, and Dini von Mueffling Communications were among the shops that won numerous Lions on Wednesday in non-PR categories at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Entertainment



Dini von Mueffling Communications won a Gold and a Bronze Lion for the Evan campaign for Sandy Hook Promise; Capacity Relations in Johannesburg also won Gold for the One Source: Campaign for Absolut.

Silver Lions went to Marina Maher Communications for Real Color Stories: Tracey Norman by Clairol and PMK-BNC for Samsung X Punchdrunk Theatrical Experience for Samsung Electronics America.

Ogilvy New York, DiGennaro in New York, and Burson-Marsteller Beijing won a Bronze Lion for Lifeline by Qualcomm, as did Ketchum for Handle with Care on behalf of Procter & Gamble. Bronze Lions also went to Edelman London for Zombie Christmas: the Real-World Trailer for Microsoft Xbox; Current Marketing for Travel Agency for the Imagination for Radio Flyer; Dentsu Public Relations for Second Life Toys for the Green Ribbon Project Committee; and Taylor and MMK for Bradshaw Stain by Procter & Gamble’s Tide.

Media



Gold Lions went to Impact PR in Auckland, New Zealand, for The Child Replacement Programme for Mars New Zealand, and Taylor and MMK for Bradshaw Stain for Tide.

Silver Lions went to N2N Communications in Sydney for Until We All Belong for Airbnb; Dini Von Mueffling Communications for Evan on behalf of Sandy Hook Promise; and Marina Maher Communications for Tide’s Super Bowl Stain, for which Taylor was also credited.

Bronze Lion winners included Current Marketing for The Biggest Sports Endorsement Deal of All Time for Archer+Wolf; Ogilvy Public Relations Melbourne for AAMI Smartplates for Suncorp; Edelman Significa in Sao Paulo for the Color of Corruption for Reclame Aqui; Weber Shandwick for the U.S. Army’s White Hats Needed campaign; Het PR Bureau in Amsterdam for Get the Flow by Vodafone; and Capacity Relations in Johannesburg for One Source: Campaign for Absolut.

Design



Current Marketing won a Silver Lion for Teddy Gun for the Illinois Council against Handgun Violence, as did Edelman Significa in Sao Paulo for Reclame Aqui’s the Color of Corruption.

Bronze Lions went to Finn PR in Brussels for Coins of Hope for Child Foods; Persuasion Communications in London for Reality Xmas for Doctors of the World; and Ogilvy Public Relations in London for Interpretation on behalf of the UCL Centre for the Forensic Sciences.

Product Design



Edelman Singapore, MSL Hong Kong, Ogilvy PR Singapore, and Schroder+Schombs PR in Berlin won a Silver Lion for the Air-Ink campaign for Heineken Asia Pacific.

Bronze Lions went to Edelman London for Gravitylight: Turning Gravity into Light for Shell Global and the Gravitylight Foundation; PR Pundit in Mumbia for Savlon Healthy Hands Chalk Sticks; and N2N Communications in Sydney for Until We all Belong for Airbnb.

Entertainment Lions for Music

