Dini Von Mueffling, Taylor win gold in Entertainment, Media Lions

CANNES, FRANCE: Current Marketing, Marina Maher Communications, Taylor, Edelman, and Dini von Mueffling Communications were among the shops that won numerous Lions on Wednesday in non-PR categories at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.
Entertainment
- Dini von Mueffling Communications won a Gold and a Bronze Lion for the Evan campaign for Sandy Hook Promise; Capacity Relations in Johannesburg also won Gold for the One Source: Campaign for Absolut.
- Silver Lions went to Marina Maher Communications for Real Color Stories: Tracey Norman by Clairol and PMK-BNC for Samsung X Punchdrunk Theatrical Experience for Samsung Electronics America.
- Ogilvy New York, DiGennaro in New York, and Burson-Marsteller Beijing won a Bronze Lion for Lifeline by Qualcomm, as did Ketchum for Handle with Care on behalf of Procter & Gamble. Bronze Lions also went to Edelman London for Zombie Christmas: the Real-World Trailer for Microsoft Xbox; Current Marketing for Travel Agency for the Imagination for Radio Flyer; Dentsu Public Relations for Second Life Toys for the Green Ribbon Project Committee; and Taylor and MMK for Bradshaw Stain by Procter & Gamble’s Tide.
Media
- Gold Lions went to Impact PR in Auckland, New Zealand, for The Child Replacement Programme for Mars New Zealand, and Taylor and MMK for Bradshaw Stain for Tide.
- Silver Lions went to N2N Communications in Sydney for Until We All Belong for Airbnb; Dini Von Mueffling Communications for Evan on behalf of Sandy Hook Promise; and Marina Maher Communications for Tide’s Super Bowl Stain, for which Taylor was also credited.
- Bronze Lion winners included Current Marketing for The Biggest Sports Endorsement Deal of All Time for Archer+Wolf; Ogilvy Public Relations Melbourne for AAMI Smartplates for Suncorp; Edelman Significa in Sao Paulo for the Color of Corruption for Reclame Aqui; Weber Shandwick for the U.S. Army’s White Hats Needed campaign; Het PR Bureau in Amsterdam for Get the Flow by Vodafone; and Capacity Relations in Johannesburg for One Source: Campaign for Absolut.
Design
- Current Marketing won a Silver Lion for Teddy Gun for the Illinois Council against Handgun Violence, as did Edelman Significa in Sao Paulo for Reclame Aqui’s the Color of Corruption.
- Bronze Lions went to Finn PR in Brussels for Coins of Hope for Child Foods; Persuasion Communications in London for Reality Xmas for Doctors of the World; and Ogilvy Public Relations in London for Interpretation on behalf of the UCL Centre for the Forensic Sciences.
Product Design
- Edelman Singapore, MSL Hong Kong, Ogilvy PR Singapore, and Schroder+Schombs PR in Berlin won a Silver Lion for the Air-Ink campaign for Heineken Asia Pacific.
- Bronze Lions went to Edelman London for Gravitylight: Turning Gravity into Light for Shell Global and the Gravitylight Foundation; PR Pundit in Mumbia for Savlon Healthy Hands Chalk Sticks; and N2N Communications in Sydney for Until We all Belong for Airbnb.
Entertainment Lions for Music
- A Silver Lion went to Capacity Relations in Johannesburg for the One Source: Campaign on behalf of Absolut.
- Het PR Bureau in Amsterdam won a Bronze Lion for Vodafone’s Get the Flow campaign, while Influence in Cairo also took Bronze for The Line Up Song for Coca-Cola.