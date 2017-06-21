Bliss picks up Medicare work for Aetna

Added 2 hours ago by Alison Kanski , Be the first to comment

The firm was awarded the contact last week.

News
(Image via Wikimedia Commons, by grendel|khan - Own work. Taken with a Canon Digital Rebel and a Canon 18-55/3.5-5.6. Also available on Grendelkhan's flickr., CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2896952)
(Image via Wikimedia Commons, by grendel|khan - Own work. Taken with a Canon Digital Rebel and a Canon 18-55/3.5-5.6. Also available on Grendelkhan's flickr., CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2896952)

HARTFORD, CT: Bliss Integrated Communications has won a contract to work on Aetna’s Medicare Advantage communications and PR program.

The insurer awarded the contract last week after a competitive RFP. Bliss will handle national and regional media relations and local marketing to eligible recipients for Aetna’s Medicare plan.

Michael Roth, head of the healthcare practice at Bliss, will oversee the account team, which will be led on a day-to-day basis by VP Alexis Odesser. Roth declined to comment on the length or budget of the contract or whether there was an incumbent on the account.

He credited Bliss’ formation of a hybrid healthcare group about a year ago as being critical to winning the account.

"That strategy really worked because many of the other agencies that we were up against were either consumer groups with a little healthcare or pure healthcare," Roth said. "What differentiated us was that we understood the business of healthcare from the disease state side to reimbursements to the provider side."

Aetna, the third-largest health insurer in the U.S., reported a loss of $381 million in the first quarter, which it blamed on its failed merger with Humana. The company also said at the time that it is evaluating its participation in the Affordable Care Act, according to the Associated Press.

An Aetna representative could not be immediately reached for comment.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now