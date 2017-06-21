Bliss picks up Medicare work for Aetna

HARTFORD, CT: Bliss Integrated Communications has won a contract to work on Aetna’s Medicare Advantage communications and PR program.

The insurer awarded the contract last week after a competitive RFP. Bliss will handle national and regional media relations and local marketing to eligible recipients for Aetna’s Medicare plan.

Michael Roth, head of the healthcare practice at Bliss, will oversee the account team, which will be led on a day-to-day basis by VP Alexis Odesser. Roth declined to comment on the length or budget of the contract or whether there was an incumbent on the account.

He credited Bliss’ formation of a hybrid healthcare group about a year ago as being critical to winning the account.

"That strategy really worked because many of the other agencies that we were up against were either consumer groups with a little healthcare or pure healthcare," Roth said. "What differentiated us was that we understood the business of healthcare from the disease state side to reimbursements to the provider side."

Aetna, the third-largest health insurer in the U.S., reported a loss of $381 million in the first quarter, which it blamed on its failed merger with Humana. The company also said at the time that it is evaluating its participation in the Affordable Care Act, according to the Associated Press.

An Aetna representative could not be immediately reached for comment.