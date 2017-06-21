Uber chief executive Travis Kalanick resigns

SAN FRANCISCO: Travis Kalanick has resigned as chief executive of Uber due to shareholder pressure.

The resignation followed a leave of absence Kalanick took after a scathing report on the company's work culture was released.

The 13-page report, commissioned after allegations of sexual harassment at the company were raised, said Uber should improve its diversity, including using a blind CV process in job applications and requiring at least one woman and one ethnic minority candidate to be identified for key positions.

According to New York Times sources, Kalanick's resignation came after "hours of drama involving Uber's investors." The newspaper reported on Tuesday that five investors, including one of the ride-sharing company's biggest shareholders, venture capital firm Benchmark, signed a letter demanding Kalanick's resignation.

Kalanick will continue to have a place on Uber's board of directors.

When contacted for comment, a spokesman confirmed the statement Kalanick made to The New York Times:

I love Uber more than anything in the world and at this difficult moment in my personal life I have accepted the investors request to step aside so that Uber can go back to building rather than be distracted with another fight.

He then added, on behalf of the company: "Travis has always put Uber first. This is a bold decision and a sign of his devotion and love for Uber. By stepping away, he’s taking the time to heal from his personal tragedy while giving the company room to fully embrace this new chapter in Uber’s history. We look forward to continuing to serve with him on the board."

In the past year, Kalanick sat on president Donald Trump's advisory board, which led to 200,000 customers leaving the firm following an online social movement, #BoycottUber. Kalanick eventually stepped down from the advisory board.

His personal behaviour has also been called into question in March, when he was caught on video arguing with an Uber driver.

