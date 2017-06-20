Ketchum, Hill+Knowlton win Grand Prix statues in Creative Data, Cyber Lions

Ketchum won for Whirlpool's Care Counts campaign, and H+K was awarded for its work for the Bank of Aland.

CANNES, FRANCE: Ketchum and Hill+Knowlton Strategies snagged Grand Prix trophies in non-PR categories on Tuesday night at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Ketchum’s Chicago office won a Grand Prix for the Care Counts campaign on behalf of Whirlpool alongside creative shop DigitasLBI in the Creative Data category.

Ogilvy Public Relations Melbourne bagged Gold, Silver, and Bronze Lions in the category for its work on the AAMI Smartplates push on behalf of Suncorp, and Edelman Sydney won a Silver and Bronze Lion for the Pocket Patrol campaign for Samsung Australia. Bronze Lions for Creative Data were also won by Burson-Marsteller Millan for Italia Longeva, Edelman London for the No More Excuses campaign for Heineken, and Edelman Significa in Sao Paulo for the Color of Corruption effort for Reclame Aqui.

Hill+Knowlton won a Grand Prix in the Cyber category for its work on behalf of The Bank of Aland in Sweden for Aland Index/Baltic Sea Project.

Ketchum San Francisco and PMK-BNC in Los Angeles won Gold Cyber Lions for the Cheetos Museum by Cheetos and Hostile Takeover on behalf of Activision, respectively. Ketchum also won Silver Lions for the Cheetos Museum and the #NuggsForCarter campaign for Wendy’s. Dini Von Mueffling Communications won Silver Lions for the Evan campaign for Sandy Hook Promise. Bronze Cyber Lions were awarded to Edelman London for Heineken’s World Apart push; Havas PR Milan for Forgetting Auschwitz, Remembering Auschwitz for Holocaust Remembrance Day; and Marina Maher Communications for Tide’s Super Bowl Stain campaign. Ketchum won another Bronze for the Twitter Beef campaign for Wendy’s.

Gold Lions in the Direct category went to Edelman Significa in Sao Paulo for the Color of Corruption and Olson Engage for the New and Not Improved campaign for Kraft Heinz. Taylor and MMK won both Silver and Bronze Lions for the Bradshaw Stain campaign for Tide. Bronze Direct Lions went to Finn PR in Brussels for Child Focus on behalf of Coins of Hope and M Booth for Godiva’s The Box that Keeps Giving.

In the Mobile category, Burson-Marsteller Milan won Gold, Silver, and Bronze for the Chat Yourself campaign for Italia Longeva, and London-based Unity won Silver for Fleetlights for Direct Line. FleishmanHillard Chicago won Silver and Bronze for the Serena Williams Match Point campaign for Gatorade. Bronze Mobile Lions also went to Ogilvy for AAMI Smartplates and Edelman Deportivo for Give a Beep on behalf of Hovding.

Edelman London also won a Bronze Lion in the Innovation category for Gravitylight: Turning Gravity into Light for Shell Global and the Gravitylight Foundation.