Comerica corp comms VP Wayne Mielke retires

Mielke is set to exit the regional bank at the end of this month after nearly 25 years there.

DALLAS: Wayne Mielke will retire as VP of corporate communications at Comerica at the end of this month.

Mielke referred requests seeking comment to his LinkedIn post announcing his retirement, in which he hinted at playing golf and the possibility of writing creatively.

"We’ll see if retirement suits me to a "tee"—pun intended—or whether I’ll dip my toes into something completely different going forward," he said in the LinkedIn post.

Mielke oversees the regional bank’s financial communications and media relations program and provides strategic counsel to senior management. He joined the company in 1993, according to his LinkedIn account.

Mielke was previously Comerica’s PR liaison to the Detroit Tigers, who play in Comerica Park. Before joining the bank, he was associate VP at Casey Communications Management. Mielke has also served as deputy director of comms for New Detroit and the managing editor of Northeast Detroiter and Herald Newspapers. He also served in the U.S. Navy for six years, during which he earned an Expeditionary Medal for service overseas during the Iranian hostage crisis, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Comerica posted a better-than-expected profit in the first quarter of this year with adjusted total revenue flat at $1.4 billion.

Last July, the bank said it planned to close 40 branches and eliminate 800 positions, or about 9% of its workforce, according to the Detroit Free Press.