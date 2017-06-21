Heathrow Airport books Havas Formula to tout amenities to US flyers

Added 2 hours ago by Diana Bradley , Be the first to comment

The firm is working on a contract basis until November to promote the London airport's shopping and dining services to American customers.

News
Heathrow Airport's personal shopping lounge
Heathrow Airport's personal shopping lounge

LONDON: Heathrow Airport has brought on Havas Formula to promote its services and amenities to U.S. customers.

The firm is pitching U.S. media outlets about services such as the London airport’s complimentary personal shopping, restaurants by Michelin star chefs, and its VIP program and dedicated security.

"People make decisions about where they are going to go and their route based on what that destination is going to look like," said Havas Formula president Michael Olguin, who added more amenities are expected to launch this fall. "Heathrow is at the cutting edge of that in terms of their VIP shopping and exclusive amenities. So they want to be perceived as the leader in the space and show that they have all this stuff for the high-net-worth consumer, the VIP consumer, the celebrity consumer."

The firm will also help Heathrow executives talk about marketplace trends for business and leisure travelers by analyzing what consumers are buying and eating in airports. Havas Formula will also provide social listening services, keeping an eye on what individuals, editors, and social media influencers are saying about travel, Heathrow, or England.

Mia West, Havas Formula’s VP of publicity, is leading a team of three on the account.

Havas Formula is working with Heathrow on a project basis. The work, which began in May, is set to run until November, with the possibility of an extension. There was no RFP process; Heathrow contacted Havas Formula after the firm was recommended by agency partner One Green Bean, based in London, which works with the airport in the U.K.

There was no incumbent on the account. Budget information was not disclosed.

A representative from Heathrow Airport was not available for comment.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now