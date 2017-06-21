Heathrow Airport books Havas Formula to tout amenities to US flyers

The firm is working on a contract basis until November to promote the London airport's shopping and dining services to American customers.

LONDON: Heathrow Airport has brought on Havas Formula to promote its services and amenities to U.S. customers.

The firm is pitching U.S. media outlets about services such as the London airport’s complimentary personal shopping, restaurants by Michelin star chefs, and its VIP program and dedicated security.

"People make decisions about where they are going to go and their route based on what that destination is going to look like," said Havas Formula president Michael Olguin, who added more amenities are expected to launch this fall. "Heathrow is at the cutting edge of that in terms of their VIP shopping and exclusive amenities. So they want to be perceived as the leader in the space and show that they have all this stuff for the high-net-worth consumer, the VIP consumer, the celebrity consumer."

The firm will also help Heathrow executives talk about marketplace trends for business and leisure travelers by analyzing what consumers are buying and eating in airports. Havas Formula will also provide social listening services, keeping an eye on what individuals, editors, and social media influencers are saying about travel, Heathrow, or England.

Mia West, Havas Formula’s VP of publicity, is leading a team of three on the account.

Havas Formula is working with Heathrow on a project basis. The work, which began in May, is set to run until November, with the possibility of an extension. There was no RFP process; Heathrow contacted Havas Formula after the firm was recommended by agency partner One Green Bean, based in London, which works with the airport in the U.K.

There was no incumbent on the account. Budget information was not disclosed.

A representative from Heathrow Airport was not available for comment.