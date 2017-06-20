DiGennaro merges with Australia's Access PR

The two firms, which have been partners for the past four years, will make the combination official at the start of next month.

NEW YORK: DiGennaro Communications and Australian agency partner Access PR will merge next month.

Sydney-based Access PR will be rebranded as Access-DGC when the combination goes into effect on July 1.

The two firms formed a partnership four years ago. They share clients including Microsoft and Spotify.

The combined firm will create a "24-7, always-on team" with locations in New York and Sydney, said Samantha DiGennaro, CEO of the eponymous firm. The agencies will be able to tap into each other’s specialties, like Access’ work in consumer and digital and DiGennaro’s focus on content and thought leadership, she added.

"For four years of our alliance, we’ve done a lot of brainstorming and talking about how we could deepen it," DiGennaro said. "The official joining of forces of these agencies scales our strong content and thought leadership offering while also getting deeper experience in digital and consumer."

Access cofounder and CEO Andrea Kerekes will move to New York to join DiGennaro Communications as EVP and MD, reporting to DiGennaro. She will also serve as a member of the firm’s executive team. Kerekes will be replaced by Nichola Patterson, previously MD of PR Edge and Propeller PR.

"There are a few areas I'm going to focus on," Kerekes said. "One area is clients and the other is growing the business and the team, and looking at new offerings and at what we can do that’s new, different, and evolves the business."

DiGennaro formed a separate partnership with London-based Eulogy in 2012 because of shared clients.

No other staff changes will result from the merger. The combined agency will have more than 50 employees. Financial details of the deal were not released.