Breakfast Briefing, 6.20.2017: Cannes, Georgia special election, Barclays

Here’s the latest from Cannes: Ketchum was the big winner among agencies at Monday’s PR Lions, where State Street Global Advisors' Fearless Girl statue won the Grand Prix. Fearless Girl also outperformed competitors in non-PR categories, winning Grand Prix statues in the Outdoor and Glass Lions. Communications agencies improved their haul at the PR Lions this year, though creative shops still dominated the category. Click here for pictures from the PRWeek Cannes party, where several of the biggest names in the industry kept the party going into the night.
The most expensive House race in history will come to an end tonight (and Georgia residents who have been bombarded with $50 million in political ads for months couldn't be happier). In the closely watched race, Democrat Jon Ossoff is trying to snatch a longtime Republican seat away from Karen Handel. In the past week, both candidates have denounced an ad tying Ossoff to the shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), and both Handel and Ossoff have been accused of barring reporters from events over critical coverage.
First in PRWeek this morning: More than eight in 10 of the 900 PR pros surveyed by the Annenberg School for Communications and Journalism at the University of Southern California said the White House’s communications team is damaging to the industry. Eighty percent said the Trump administration "distorts the truth" and 63% said they "purposefully lie." "I was surprised the percentage was so high," said Fred Cook, director of Annenberg’s Center for Public Relations and Golin chairman.
And right on cue…there were a flurry of reports on Monday afternoon that White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer will be moving to an off-camera strategy-focused role at the White House. Numerous reports had top White House staff meeting with outsiders such as radio host Laura Ingraham about West Wing communications roles.
More bad news for Barclays’ reputation: the U.K.’s Serious Fraud Office has charged the bank and four former executives, including its former CEO, with conspiracy to commit fraud, according to numerous reports. The charges are related to the bank’s efforts to raise capital from Qatar during the 2008 financial crisis.
Breakfast Briefing, 6.20.2017: Cannes, Georgia special election, Barclays
Tuesday's special election in Georgia has been a boon for politicos and ad buyers, but everyday people are just ready for it to be over. Somewhat related: big majorities of PR pros say the White House communications team is hurting the industry's image, according to a new study.
