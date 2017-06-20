In Pictures: the PRWeek party at Cannes Lions

Leading lights from the PR industry gathered at PRWeek's Cannes Lions party last night. Check out the photo gallery from the event...

As the winners in the PR Lions were announced, attendees at PRWeek's party included PR Lions jury president and Omnicom PR Group chief executive Karen Van Bergen and Rob Flaherty, CEO of Omnicom-owned Ketchum.

Ketchum had a good night with it and its subsidiaries winning a total of 11 PR Lions. Other attendees included Weber Shandwick CEO Andy Polansky and London MD Rachel Friend, as well as MHP creative director Mark Perkins and Joe Sinclair, founder of The Romans - whose staff had claimed silver in the Young Lions PR competition earlier in the day.

