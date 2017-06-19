Team Hungary wins Young Lions PR competition

The Hungarian team of Luca Hadnagy and Paloma Madina from HPS Experience won the gold.

CANNES, FRANCE: The team from Hungary won the Gold Prize in the 2017 Young Lions PR competition at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on Monday.

The Hungarian team of Luca Hadnagy and Paloma Madina from HPS Experience won the Gold after presenting their campaign within 24 hours of receiving the assignment, according to ICCO. The U.K. team of Jack Davy and Ottilie Ratcliffe from The Romans brought home the Silver prize, and Christian Gomez and Estefani Solorzano from Comunidad De Empresas De Comunicacion De CR in Costa Rica took the Bronze.

The Hungarian team’s campaign focused on an assignment from the British Red Cross on "silent emergencies."

Twenty-two teams of two vied for the Young Lions crown after winning local competitions in their own countries set up by Cannes Lions representatives.

Last year, Michael DiSalvo and Ben King, then both account directors in Ogilvy’s New York office, won the Gold in the Young Lions.