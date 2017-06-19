Bank of America's Tony Allen named provost at Delaware State University

Allen has served as a civic official, financial executive, and aide to former Vice President Joe Biden during his time as a senator.

DOVER, DELAWARE: Delaware State University named Bank of America’s Tony Allen as provost and chief academic officer last week.

Allen will oversee 212 professors and 21 academic departments serving more than 4,600 undergraduate and graduate students. His tenure will begin on August 15.

Allen will continue to chair the Wilmington Education Improvement Commission, a group that proposes recommendations for improving the educational system for low-income students of color.

He is currently head of corporate reputation for Bank of America. During his career at the bank, Allen has served as an adviser to former vice chairman and head of global wealth David Darnell and led corporate communications for three of Bank of America’s largest businesses. Previously, he was an EVP at credit card company MBNA, which was acquired by Bank of America in 2006.

Allen has also served as cofounder of Public Allies Delaware, a group that helps young adults interested in careers in public service. He was also a speechwriter and special assistant to then-Sen. Joe Biden. The former vice president wished Allen luck in the new role on Twitter last week.

Congrats & good luck to my former staffer Dr. Tony Allen, incoming Provost of @DelStateUniv! A great fit for a passionate public servant. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 15, 2017

Allen was recognized by PRWeek last year as In-House Diversity Champion at the Diversity Distinction in PR Awards.

A Delaware State University spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment on Allen’s hire.