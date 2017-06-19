HP veteran Sabrina Guttman joins Siemens startup next47 as marcomms head

Today is her first day in the role.

PALO ALTO, CA: Sabrina Guttman has joined next47, Siemens’ venture capital startup, as head of marketing communications.

Her first day in the role is Monday, she said in a LinkedIn post. Guttman was not immediately available for additional comment.

Siemens set up next47 in October 2016 to "foster disruptive ideas more vigorously and to accelerate the development of new technologies," it said in a statement at the time. The unit, run by chief technology officer Siegfried Russwurm, has a footprint in Munich, Shanghai, and Berkeley, California, according to Bloomberg.

Guttman was most recently Hewlett-Packard Enterprise’s VP of strategic communications. She departed the role in February, according to her LinkedIn account.

Previously, she was Burson-Marsteller’s U.S. technology practice chair for three years. Guttman has also worked at Ruder Finn as global head of the agency’s technology and innovation practice and held roles at AxiCom North America, Business Objects, IBM, and Sun Microsystems.

