Breakfast Briefing, 6.19.2017: What you need to know from Cannes on Monday

Trying to avoid colleagues who wont stop sending pictures from the deck of a yacht? Fear not. We cut to the chase with your need-to-know news from the south of France.

First up, the big awards, as far as PR agencies are concerned. The PR Lions will be announced tonight, Cannes local time. Once again, most of the names on the PR shortlist are ad agencies. Leading the way among PR firms is Ketchum, which was credited in 17 shortlisted entires, including its work for Whirlpool’s Care Counts campaign, #NuggsForCarter for Wendy’s, and the Cheetos Museum. Edelman, MSLGroup, and Weber Shandwick are among the firms shortlisted multiple times. Ketchum, Edelman, and Weber were also winners in the Health & Wellness Lions, where the Meet Graham campaign, an early favorite among PR pros, won the first Grand Prix of the festival. Judges also declined to award a pharma grand prix. More from Cannes: New research from Ogilvy on how Facebook became the ultimate news gatekeeper. And one shameless plug: Go here for all the latest PR and communications news from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.



NBC News’ Megyn Kelly pushed Infowars’ Alex Jones on several of his conspiracy theories in an interview that aired Sunday night after considerable consternation in the media and marketing worlds. Advertisers kept the show at arm's length. The program ran with fewer ads than usual and three commercial breaks led with public service announcements, according to Variety.



More mixed messages from Team Trump. Two days after President Donald Trump seemed to acknowledge in a tweet that he is under investigation, a member of his legal team said on CNN on Sunday morning that the president is not being investigated. The Washington Post reported last week that special counsel Robert Mueller has expanded the scope of his inquiry to include possible obstruction of justice by Trump.

YouTube has a new strategy for dealing with extremist content that doesn't break its rules: if you can’t delete it, make sure no one sees it. The company pledged this weekend to quickly remove videos that break its guidelines. but for extremist videos that don’t, YouTube promised to block advertising and user sharing or commenting, as well as adding a warning label, according to The New York Times.

The New York Public Theater’s production of Julius Caesar—the one starting a blonde title character that was boycotted by sponsors including Delta Air Lines and Bank of America—was interrupted twice over the weekend by pro-Trump protesters. Just before the assassination scene (spoiler alert) in the final performance of the play, a man ran on-stage and shouted, "We’re sick of your bullshit!" according to The Daily Beast.