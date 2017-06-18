Ketchum leads PR Lions shortlist ahead of Edelman, MSL and Weber

Ketchum leads the way among the PR industry in the 2017 PR Lions shortlist, as ad agencies again make up the majority of the shortlisted entries.

The PR Lions shortlist was announced this morning ahead of the awards being handed out tomorrow night as part of the Cannes Lions festivals.

There are 228 shortlisted entries, down from 239 last year. Omnicom Public Relations Group CEO Karen van Bergen is president of the PR Lions jury.

This year, entrants can credit the agency or agencies that handled PR for the campaign. If the campaign wins a Lion, that agency is deemed a Lion winner.

Ketchum is credited in 14 shortlisted entries. This includes credits in three campaigns that received three nominations each: #Nuggsforcarter for US burger chain Wendy’s, Care Counts for household appliance manufacturer Whirlpool (below), and Cheetos Museum for snack brand Cheetos.

Ketchum’s Brazilian subsidiary Little George is shortlisted three times for its work on the Amazon Warriors Safe Collection campaign for Ananse.

Edelman and its Swedish subsidiary Deportivo are credited in six shortlisted entries between them. This includes two nominations for the Worlds Apart campaign for Heineken, for which Edelman London is credited for idea creation jointly with Publicis London.

There are four nominations for MSLGroup, four for Radius PR, three for Weber Shandwick, three for Llorente & Cuenca, and two for, among others, Cohn & Wolfe, Ogilvy PR and Finn PR.

Meanwhile, five campaigns are nominated four times across the PR Lions shortlist:

1) DNA Journey for travel search engine Momondo (entrant: &Co./NoA Copenhagen)

2) Meet Graham for Australia’s Transport Action Commission for Victoria (entrant: Clemenger BBDO Melbourne)

3) Like My Addiction for Addict'Aide (entrant: BETC Paris)

4) #Undress522 for the ABAAD Resource Centre for Gender Equality (entrant: Leo Burnett Beirut)

5) Refugee Nation for Amnesty International (entrant: Ogilvy New York)

PR agencies won just five of the 84 PR Lions last year, but the industry will hope for a better return following a revised definition of PR for the 2017 awards.

Click here to see PRWeek’s coverage of the 2017 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, which runs until Friday 23 June. Stay tuned over the coming days for more award announcements, news, interviews and analysis from the event.