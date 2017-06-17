Ketchum, Edelman and Weber among winners at Cannes Health & Wellness Lions

Ketchum and Edelman have won Gold Lions in the Health & Wellness Lions at Cannes this evening, while Burson-Marsteller has been recognised in the separate Pharma Lions.

Ketchum and a subsidiary won three Health & Wellness Lions between them, and Edelman won the same number, as advertising and marketing agencies dominated the winners list. Sixty five awards were made in total.

Ketchum New York is credited with handling PR for the Gold Lion-winning Handle with Care campaign for Proctor & Gamble’s Gillette razor brand. That campaign also won a Silver Lion.

Another Gold Lion winning campaign, TV Doctors of America (below) for health insurance firm Cigna, credits Edelman New York as the PR agency.

This year, entrants can credit the agency or agencies that handled PR for the campaign. If the campaign wins a Lion, that agency is deemed a Lion winner.

PR agency Dini Von Mueffling Communications of New York won a Silver Lion for handling PR for the Evan campaign for Sandy Hook Promise, an organisation that promotes action on gun violence.

Weber Shandwick New York won a Bronze Lion for its Debate Headache campaign for GSK’s Excedrin tablets brand. In this instance, Weber is credited as handling idea creation and publishing, as well as PR.

Edelman Sydney won a Bronze Lion for handling PR for the Pocket Patrol campaign for Samsung Australia. Another Edelman office (London) bagged a Bronze Lion for jointly handling PR for the Gravity Light campaign for Shell; the joint credit is with ad agency J. Walter Thompson.

Another Bronze Lion winner is Little George, a boutique creative shop in Brazil owned by Ketchum, which is credited with handling idea creation and PR for the Amazon Warriors Safe Collection campaign for Ananse (below).

Other Bronze Lion winners include Dentsu Public Relations, Tokyo (PR for the Second Life Toys campaign for Green Ribbon Project Committee); and PR Pundit of Mumbai (PR for the Savlon Heathy Hands Chalk Sticks campaign for ITC Savlon).

Pharma Lions

Meanwhile, Burson-Marsteller’s Milan office won a Bronze Lion in the separate Pharma Lions, the winners of which were also announced this evening. The agency is credited with handling PR for the Chat Yourself campaign for Italia Longeva, the Italian Government-backed organisation that supports the elderly.

In addition, India's Medulla Communications, a healthcare comms agency that formed a "partnership" with Burson-Marsteller in 2015, won two Silver Lions for the Last Laugh campaign for the Indian Association of Palliative Care.

Medulla is credited with idea creation, PR and media for that campaign (below), and jointly credited, along with Mumbai’s A Nineteen Films, with handling production.

Tomorrow will see the publication of the shortlist for the PR Lions - the winners in that category will be announced on Monday evening.

