9 Cannestastic things to know about next week

The full skinny on Cannes as the worlds of communications, marketing, and creativity gather for the annual boondoggle/Festival of Creativity.

There is natural skepticism in many quarters about the value of the PR industry decamping to a beautiful location in the South of France each June but, on balance, I believe the upsides outweigh the negatives.

As you can see, I’m scraping the bottom of the barrel for headline puns after five years of covering the Cannes Festival of Creativity, but here are my predictions for what I am sure will, as always, be an inspiring week on Le Côte d’Azur.