Your call: Is a hot dog a sandwich?

Added 1 hour ago by PRWeek Staff , Be the first to comment

The chief marketing officer at Oscar Mayer says it is. Agree or disagree?

Blog

Oscar Mayer marketing lead Gregory Guidotti told PRWeek that a hot dog is a sandwich, citing the dictionary for proof. Is this rebranding taking it a little too far? Take our poll below or tweet at @prweekus with your answer.

