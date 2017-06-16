Oscar Mayer marketing lead Gregory Guidotti told PRWeek that a hot dog is a sandwich, citing the dictionary for proof. Is this rebranding taking it a little too far? Take our poll below or tweet at @prweekus with your answer.
Your call: Is a hot dog a sandwich?
The chief marketing officer at Oscar Mayer says it is. Agree or disagree?
