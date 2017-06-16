United puts Brett Hart on top of comms

The airline promoted Hart to chief administrative officer and general counsel on Thursday.

CHICAGO: United Airlines has promoted its general counsel and given him oversight of global communications.

The carrier upped Brett Hart to chief administrative officer and general counsel, retaining his title of EVP. He is overseeing global communications in addition to United’s legal, corporate real estate, corporate security, community, and government and regulatory affairs teams.

Jim Olson, SVP of corporate comms, will report to Hart. Olson previously reported to Mike Bonds, head of human resources, according to the Chicago Business Journal.

Several United executives did not return inquiries seeking additional comment.

United, and CEO Oscar Munoz, faced widespread condemnation for the company’s handling of the violent ejection of David Dao from Flight 3411 in April. Shortly thereafter, Munoz’s planned promotion to chairman of the board was denied.

United also named Linda Jojo EVP of technology and chief digital officer, and Andrew Nocella to the role of EVP and chief commercial officer.

United also brought on Frank Benenati this month as director of corporate communications. He was most recently director of public affairs for the Environmental Protection Agency.