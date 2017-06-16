Breakfast Briefing, 6.16.2017: Global Power Book; Bezos asks for help giving his money away

The power players on the 2017 edition of PRWeek’s Global Power Book have picked their favorite film starring a PR person. Teaser: It’s not Sex and the City (or its sequel). Powerbookers also sounded off on Sean Spicer—he’s influential, but…—and chose the person they think is the most powerful communicator in the world.



United Airlines has moved a new executive above its communications team more than two months after Dr. David Dao’s forced removal from a flight and the ensuing brand crisis. The embattled airline has named Brett Hart EVP, chief administrative officer, and general counsel, according to a statement. Jeff Olson, SVP of corporate communications, will report to him. Olson previously reported to HR head Mike Bonds, according to the Chicago Business Journal.



Jeff Bezos is asking for the public’s help giving away his billions. The Amazon chief tweeted on Thursday that he wants "much of my philanthropic activity to be helping people in the here and now - short term - at the intersection of urgent need and lasting impact" and asked users to send him ideas. The tweet signals Bezos could be more forthcoming about his philanthropic efforts, according to Reuters.



NBC News has overhauled Megyn Kelly’s interview with Infowars’ Alex Jones to include the point of view of Sandy Hook families and to edit the segment to appear tougher on the fake news king, according to Page Six. The families of the victims of the 2012 Newtown, Connecticut, elementary school shooting have threatened to sue NBC News over the Jones interview, according to the Los Angeles Times. Jones has released recordings of pre-interview conversations he had with Kelly, in which the former Fox News star seems to promise to go easy on him, according to the Daily Beast.



Facebook inadvertently exposed the identities of its content moderators last year to suspected terrorists using the social network to communicate, according to The Guardian. The breach affected more than 1,000 Facebook staffers across 22 departments who remove inappropriate content from the platform. One of the employees went into hiding after the breach out of fear for his safety, according to the newspaper.