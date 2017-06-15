Tumblr head of comms Katherine Barna exits

She is departing Tumblr, which was acquired by Yahoo in 2013, as Verizon's deal to acquire Yahoo's main internet properties for $4.5 billion becomes final.

NEW YORK: Katherine Barna, head of communications at Tumblr, has departed the blogging platform after six years.

Her last day at the company was June 2. She confirmed her departure, but declined to comment further, instead referring to her Tumblr post on the subject.

In the post, she reflected on her time at Tumblr since joining in 2011, when the company consisted of a "whopping 25 people." It now has 407 employees, according to its website.

"While I wouldn’t change the last six years for anything, I know in my heart that it’s time for me to move on to the next adventure," Barna said in the post.

She also listed the "greatest hits" of her time at Tumblr, such as raising more than $318,000 for Superstorm Sandy relief with Humans of New York, bringing Tumblr to the White House, and rallying for Planned Parenthood.

"[I] had the pleasure of working every day with the best damn team out there," Barna added. "I have learned so much from them, and so much about myself through them. I can’t wait to one day work for each of them, if they’ll have me."

Before joining Tumblr, Barna was a publicist at Newsweek and held stints at XM Satellite Radio and Cohn Dutcher Associates. She was named to PRWeek’s Innovation 50 list in 2014.

Barna oversaw communications for Tumblr when it was acquired by Yahoo for $1.1 billion in 2013. In a Tumblr post at the time, then-Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer promised "not to screw it up," referring to the deal.

Verizon’s deal to acquire Yahoo’s main internet properties for $4.5 billion was finalized on Tuesday. Tumblr, along with other Yahoo brands such as Flickr, Yahoo Sports, and Yahoo Mail, will be combined with other Verizon-owned sites, which the company acquired when it bought AOL in 2015, in a new subsidiary called Oath.

A representative from Tumblr was not immediately available for comment.