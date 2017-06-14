Breakfast Briefing, 6.14.2017: Uber board member steps down after cracking sexist joke

David Bonderman, a partner at private equity firm TPG, resigned his seat on Uber’s board on Tuesday evening after cracking a chauvinistic joke about women at the ride-hailing company’s all-hands meeting earlier that day. The topic of the meeting: a report on how to fix Uber’s culture, which has been marred by allegations of widespread sexual harassment and mistreatment of women. Bonderman later acknowledged the quip was "careless, inappropriate, and inexcusable," according to the Los Angeles Times.
Lane Kasselman, former head of communications at Uber, told Bloomberg on Tuesday evening that "today is bittersweet for a lot of employees. It’s great news for the company overall," meaning the report and CEO Travis Kalanick’s leave of absence will help Uber turn the page on the scandal. Kasselman blamed employees hired in the past 36 months for much of Uber’s problems.
Here’s how Uber’s workplace report, and Bonderman throwing fuel on the fire, are playing in the media. Business Insider: Uber will try to change its ‘bro culture’ by cutting down on alcohol at work. BuzzFeed: For some Uber employees, focus on culture shift comes too late. ABC News: Uber recommendations show the company was "out of control." The Atlantic: The Uber report is a very basic guide to diversity and inclusion. Los Angeles Times: Have investors allowed tech founders like Kalanick to grow too powerful?
Global advertising growth is on pace to slow down this year, dragged down by old school media like TV and print, according to The Wall Street Journal. Media owners’ ad revenues will drop from 2016’s 4.9% growth rate to 4.7% this year, excluding cyclical events such as the Olympic Games, according to the report, which cited data from the Magna media-buying firm.
More advertisers are distancing themselves from NBC News anchor Megyn Kelly’s interview of fake news king Alex Jones, though only JPMorgan Chase has done so publicly, according to CNN. NBC is also holding a series of meetings to respond to the situation, according to Page Six, as the relatives of Sandy Hook victims demand the network drop the segment. Jones has claimed the 2012 mass-shooting at the Connecticut elementary school was a hoax.
Breakfast Briefing, 6.14.2017: Uber board member steps down after cracking sexist joke
Setting a record for tone-deafness, Uber board member David Bonderman cracked a chauvinistic joke on Tuesday as the company held an all-hands meeting about a report on its corporate culture. He stepped down last night.
