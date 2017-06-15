Ketchum 'uncomplicates' Access Emanate by renaming it Access Brand Communications

Added 1 hour ago by Alison Kanski

The Ketchum agency also brought on Bob Osmond as New York GM to help lead the agency's reorganization.

SAN FRANCISCO: Access Emanate, a standalone agency within Ketchum’s network, has rebranded to Access Brand Communications and brought on Bob Osmond as New York GM.

Access Emanate was formed by a merger of Ketchum agency Access and DAS Holdings agency Emanate in 2016. The rebrand is a return to the agency's roots; CEO Susan Butenhoff founded Access Communications in 1991, which was acquired by Ketchum in 2008. 

"The way I look at the rebrand is we’re simplifying the name by just going to Access," Butenhoff said. "The irony is we had always been about uncomplicating the complicated and we had the most complicated brand name. We’re staying focused on the concept of giving brands access to their audiences."

The agency is also restructuring its teams, better integrating digital, content, influencer, and creative staff across the agency rather than in separate silos, Butenhoff said. Osmond was brought on to help drive the change in the agency.

Osmond joined the agency in May from DiGennaro Communications, where he spent less than a year as EVP. Osmond is also part of the leadership team and responsible for leading and growing the agency’s New York office.

"It's a challenge hiring for our agency, we need to be fluent and passionate in both consumer brands and tech brands," Butenhoff said. "[Osmond] is one of those people who are experienced and passionate about big consumer brands as well as tech brands."

Osmond worked at Ketchum as SVP before DiGennaro Communications. He also spent eight years at Cohn & Wolfe as EVP, helping manage the San Francisco office. Earlier in his career, Osmond worked at Osmosis Communications and UpStart Communications, which was acquired by FleishmanHillard during his time there.

"The most compelling force [behind the rebrand] was the merger," Butenhoff said. "We’re incredibly lucky because not many agencies can stop and do a reset. For us, the merger was a great stop, think, and rebuild moment."

