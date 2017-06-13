Breakfast Briefing, 6.13.2017: JPMorgan pulls ads from Megyn Kelly's sit down with Alex Jones

The bank is using its wallet to voice its displeasure with giving the conspiracy peddler a platform on national network TV, pulling broadcast and digital ads on NBC News through the airing of the interview.

JPMorgan Chase is pulling its local TV and digital ads from Megyn Kelly’s show and all NBC News programs until after her interview with InfoWars chief and conspiracy theory king Alex Jones airs, according to The Wall Street Journal. In response, Liz Cole, the program’s executive producer, hinted at a hard line of questioning, telling CNN that viewers shouldn’t judge the interview until they see it. The families of the victims of the Sandy Hook mass shooting and New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio are among those calling for NBC News to spike the interview with Jones, who has claimed the 2012 elementary school shooting was a hoax and that the September 11 attacks were a covert U.S. government action.

CNN's @DylanByers with an exclusive: The executive producer of Megyn Kelly's show, defends their decision to air Alex Jones interview. pic.twitter.com/MxmpGdJwob — Yashar Ali (@yashar) June 13, 2017



In reaction to a different advertiser boycott, the Public Theater of New York City is standing by its Shakespeare in the Park production of Julius Caesar, which depicts the doomed title character as an all-too-familiar blonde politician in a power suit. The organization’s artistic director told opening-night attendees that Shakespeare’s play "warns about what happens when you try to preserve democracy by non-democratic means." Public Theater sponsor American Express distanced itself from the production on Monday, saying its patronage doesn’t extend to Shakespeare in the Park. Bank of America and Delta Air Lines pulled their funding on Sunday.

A brief clip of remarks from Oskar Eustis before the show begins. Happy opening, JULIUS CAESAR. pic.twitter.com/84zx8KgvxN — The Public Theater (@PublicTheaterNY) June 13, 2017



Get ready for a steady stream of news alerts on your smartphone this afternoon. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is set to testify in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee about Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election starting at 2:30 EST in a downmarket sequel to former FBI Director James Comey’s appearance last week. Sure to be on senators’ minds is this scary headline from Bloomberg: Russian breach of 39 states threatens future of U.S. elections.



Uber’s corporate crisis is far from over, despite the departure of controversial number-two executive Emil Michael on Monday. The ride-hailing company is also set to release on Tuesday the results of its four-month investigation into its corporate culture conducted by former Attorney General Eric Holder. Here’s dollop of headlines from around the web on Uber’s corporate crisis: How Uber’s chief is gaining even more clout at the company (New York Times); Uber insiders are eager to sell their shares, but they can’t find a market (CNBC); Meet the man who is replacing Uber’s second in command (Recode).



Bad news for fashionistas, as well as media companies transitioning to digital: Conde Nast is shuttering Style.com less than a year after its launch. The company had planned an investment of $100 million in the platform over four years, according to Refinery29. Visitors to Style.com are being redirected to Farfetch, a high-end online fashion marketplace in which Conde Nast was an early investor, according to the Times.